By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Lucas Browne 259.7 vs. Paul Gallen. 225.3
Liam Wilson 129.6 vs. Francis Chua 128.3
Bruno Tarimo 129.9 vs. Kye McKenzie 129.9
(IBF International 130lb title)
Jack Brubaker 146.9 vs. Steven Spark 146.6
Lenny Zappavigna 146.6 vs. Danny Kennedy 147
Venue: Wollongong Entertainment Centre
Televised on Foxtel Main Event Pay Per View
Lucas Browne: “I’m looking forward to the piss test tomorrow. Peptide Paul wants the piss test so here we are…I’m just going to belt him. There’s no two ways about it. I’m angry, I’m pissed off. I just want to punch him in the face.”
Paul Gallen: “He’s an absolute junkie, he’s a two-time cheat. It is what it is. He can do what he wants, say what he wants. But tomorrow night he’s going down!”
One can hope Browne will walk away after this romper room fight so he can value his health and longevity in life. I truly doubt he is capable of beating any of the current world champions so save your health for a better future.
How do we watch this event outside AU? Like what other networks if any will show it?
Be patient. You know someone will upload it for free once it’s over. That’s the culture of the internet today.
Gallen will defeat Browne inside 5rounds
Browne is really that bad, that he cant beat this guy?