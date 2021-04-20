By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Lucas Browne 259.7 vs. Paul Gallen. 225.3

Liam Wilson 129.6 vs. Francis Chua 128.3

Bruno Tarimo 129.9 vs. Kye McKenzie 129.9

(IBF International 130lb title)

Jack Brubaker 146.9 vs. Steven Spark 146.6

Lenny Zappavigna 146.6 vs. Danny Kennedy 147

Venue: Wollongong Entertainment Centre

Televised on Foxtel Main Event Pay Per View

Lucas Browne: “I’m looking forward to the piss test tomorrow. Peptide Paul wants the piss test so here we are…I’m just going to belt him. There’s no two ways about it. I’m angry, I’m pissed off. I just want to punch him in the face.”

Paul Gallen: “He’s an absolute junkie, he’s a two-time cheat. It is what it is. He can do what he wants, say what he wants. But tomorrow night he’s going down!”