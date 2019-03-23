Unbeaten Vernon Brown (10-0-1, 7 KOs) of Chicago has a huge opportunity to make a statement against Jamontay Clark (13-1, 7 KOs) Sunday night at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The ten round junior middleweight bout will be the televised opener on FS1 and Fox Deportes. The event is headlined by former junior welterweight world champion Sergey Lipinets taking on two-division world champion Lamont Peterson in a 12-round welterweight match.



Though unbeaten, this is a step up in opposition for Brown and is his first nationally televised fight.

How did this fight come about?

I was actually in training for another fight which fell through. As a true professional, I kept training anyways. Then I was offered the fight by my manager Andrew and accepted it right away.

What style of fighter will the viewers get to see in you?

I consider myself and have been told that I’m a puncher. I like to get in there an mix it up. I have expanded beyond that as well so that I’m not one-dimensional. My trainer made it quite clear to me that I will not be able to knock everybody out and that I don’t want to leave myself open defensively either.

What do you know about your opponent Clark?

Very tall skilled boxer at 6’2. I know that I am in for a tough fight but I am up for the challenge.

Are you looking to bring the fight to him knowing that he has significant advantages in height and reach?

There is no doubt that I will be coming at him aggressively. I won’t be reckless in there but I am going to bring the pressure.

What are your thoughts on possibly going 10 rounds for the first time?

I have gone six rounds without a problem and won. I am not concerned about the fight possibly going the full ten as I had more than enough time to get myself conditioned.

How important is it for you to properly represent your hometown of Chicago, which will no doubt be watching?

My good friend Adrian Granados has done an excellent job doing that so far. He has been in some really big fights and has another coming up vs. Danny Garcia. I look to keep that momentum going.

How important is this fight to your career?

I look at it as my chance to make a name for myself. There are a lot of people that are going to get to see me for the first time and I don’t plan on wasting this opportunity.

* * *

Journeyman Management CEO Andrew Zak is confident Brown’s star will shine under the bright lights, “Thank you to Al Haymon, Alex Vaysfeld, TGB Promotions, and Louie DeCubas Jr. All keys to this opportunity for Vernon. When I presented this fight to Vernon he didnt hesitiate to jump on it and I have no worries at all. Its all about the journey,” said Zak.