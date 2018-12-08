Former world champion Kell “Special K” Brook (38-2, 26 KOs) was forced to go the full twelve rounds against Michael Zerafa (25-3, 14 KOs) in a WBA super welterweight eliminator on Saturday night at the Sheffield Arena in Sheffield, England. Not an impressive performance by Brook, who never had Zerafa in any trouble. Scores were 118-110, 119-109, 117-111.

With the win, Brook earned a mandatory shot at WBA super welterweight champion Jarrett Hurd.

“I was a bit like Klitschko tonight, the right I just couldn’t let it go!” said Brook, who again called out archrival Amir Khan. Khan, however, is said to be close to landing a fight against WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford.