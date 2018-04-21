April 21, 2018

Broner makes attitude adjustment at weigh-in

It was a kinder, gentler, more respectful Adrien Broner who showed up at Friday’s weigh-in following his profanity-laced outburst at Thursday’s final press conference. Broner faces Jessie Vargas tonight on Showtime in a battle of former world champions.

Photo: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Adrien Broner: “We had a helluva camp. It was the first time doing a full camp with Uncle Kev, which is what I call him. You know him as Coach Kevin Cunningham. It was very militant, but we got through it. It’s something that was always there [urgency]. You know, something had to be brought out of Adrien Broner and tomorrow night I will be victorious and I will put on a good show.”

Jessie Vargas: “All of the hard work is done. Now all I have to do is go out there and entertain my fans. I have a great team behind me that keeps me focused and helps me avoid any distractions or negativity.”

