Broner: It looks like I beat him with what they beat Martin Luther King with

After their war in the ring last night in Brooklyn, welterweights Adrien Broner and Jessie Vargas continued the hostilities verbally afterward.



Broner: Hey man, f—k all that. F—k all that. Let me see the mic. I beat your ass. Look at his face. It looks like I beat him with what they beat Martin Luther King with man. (Rodney King?)

Vargas: I’m gonna be honest. I’m an honest man. We went at it for 12 rounds.

Broner: We didn’t go at it. That’s gay.

Vargas: We can do it again.

Broner: Going at it is gay.

Vargas: We can do it again.

Broner: I beat your ass.

Vargas: We can do it again.

Broner: I beat your ass like you stole something. I beat your ass like you were suspended from school. I beat your ass like you stole my bicycle ni—r.

Vargas: You can get some more if you want.

Broner: You’re bruised up!

Vargas: I’m ready to fight right now fool.

Broner: C’mon man. You need peroxide and alcohol.

Vargas: You need to settle down.

Broner: You need peroxide and alcohol. Boy, your face on 6ix9ine right now. You’re a bloooood.

Broner talking to Showtime’s Jim Gray: Was you watching? You got cataracts? Are your eyes are f—ked up? Did you see?