By Miguel Maravilla

Four-division world champion Adrien Broner (33-4-1, 23 KOs) once again failed to win the big one as he lost a one-sided unanimous decision to Manny Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs) on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas.



“It was a hell of a fight,” Broner said at the post-fight press conference. I feel like I won the fight. I’m not going to sit here with a sad face. I believe I won that fight.”

Broner just never seemed to get off as Pacquiao dominated him throughout the fight. Broner was momentarily staggered in rounds seven and nine but managed to survive and make it to the distance. Interestingly the judges were generous as the scores were 117-111, 116-112, and 116-112, despite being dominated.

“He hurt me a couple of times,” Broner said. “I don’t feel sorry for myself.”

Where does Broner go from here?

“I will be back and I will be a champion again and you motherfuckers will still tune in. I’m still A.B.

“If they ask me to fight anybody. We are going back to the gym. I’m ready.

“I ain’t having no fucked up night tonight…it’s time to cash checks and have sex.”

