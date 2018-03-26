Bringing Boxing Back to Detroit

Terrell Groggins bring you the return of world class professional boxing to Detroit through his lens.



A video collaboration which highlights several of the fighters of Salita Promotions, a company largely responsible for the influx of world class fighters and the resurgence of nationally televised boxing shows in Detroit.

Detroit.

America’s Comeback City.

The city’s return to its former glory is on full display – new buildings are going up, the population is growing, jobs are coming back, the economy is on the rise, city life is vibrant.

And the sport of boxing, part of the fabric of Detroit’s history, is experiencing its own comback in this comeback city. Detroit’s legendary status as a boxing capital – marked by such names as Joe Louis, Sugar Ray Robinson, Tommy Hearns, James Toney – is finding new life as a new generation of fighters calls Detroit home.

Local boxers from the inner city of Detroit. And fighters from around the globe – World Rated Cruiserweight Alexey Zubov 17-1, World Rated undefeated Jr Welterweight Shohjahon Ergashev 11-0, undefeated highly regarded heavyweight Apti Davtaev 14-0, highly regarded light heavyweight Umar Salamov 20-1 and undefeated Super Middleweight Aslambek Idigov 11-0 – who heard the call of the Kronk Gym.

They are putting in their work and playing their part in making Detroit great again. Look out, world. We are back.