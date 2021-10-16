Briedis vence a Mann en tres rounds en Letonia El campeón de peso crucero de la FIB Mairis Briedis (28-1, 20 KOs) destruyó a Artur Mann (17-2, 9 KOs) en tres unilaterales rounds el sábado por la noche en el Arena Riga en Riga, Letonia. Briedis era un favorito 50: 1 y lo parecía. Derribó a Mann en la segunda ronda con derecha a la cabeza, luego derribó a Mann dos veces más en la tercera ronda para terminarlo. El tiempo era 2:59. Hughie Fury, Eubank y Marshall vencen en Inglaterra

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

