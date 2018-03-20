Braulio Rodriguez has a broken hand

This past Saturday night at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, featherweight prospect Braulio Rodriguez (19-3, 17 KOs) was holding his own against undefeated prospect Christopher Diaz in a battle for the WBO-NABO Super Featherweight title. Then in round four, he suddenly could not continue. Rodriguez was later diagnosed with a Metacarpal fracture on his right hand.

“Braulio proved that he can compete with the top 130 pound fighters out there,” said his manager, Felipe Gomez of El Matador Management. “He suffered a freak injury before he could really get going. He was landing some good shots, and I feel he had a good chance of winning. When he heals, hopefully we can get a rematch or some big fight as I feel he should be in the mix for those opportunities.” Rodriguez is promoted by Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Boxing.