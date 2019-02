WBA middleweight champion Rob “Bravo” Brant (25-1, 17 KOs) retained his title with an eleventh round KO over previously unbeaten Khasan Baysangurov (17-1, 7 KOs) on Friday night at the Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minnesota. Brant was sharp, dropping Baysangurov with a right hand in round two. He got the stoppage win with a barrage of punches that drove Baysangurov to the deck again in the eleventh round. Time was 1:42.