Undisputed women’s welterweight world champion ‘The First Lady’ Cecilia Braekhus (35-0, 9 KOs) has commenced training under Abel Sanchez at his gym, The Summit Training Center in Big Bear Lake, CA as she prepares for her return to the ring. She was previously trained by Johnathon Banks. The 37-year-old Braekhus currently has no announced fights scheduled.

