On Saturday at CSU’s Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Brad “King” Solomon (28-1, 9 KOs) will step in on short notice to face Navid “Nav” Mansouri (19-2-2, 6 KOs) in a 12-round battle for the WBC United States (USNBC) super welterweight title.

An arm injury to undefeated Cody Crowley has opened the door for Solomon, whose fight with Mansouri will serve as the main event of Bigger Than Life Entertainment and Mo Entertainment’s (in partnership with six-time World Champion Miguel Cotto’s Miguel Cotto Promotions) “Making A Champion” event and be televised live on CBS Sports Netalong with super flyweight Dewayne “Mr. Stop Running” Beamon (16-1-1, 11 KOs) against Lucas Emanuel Fernandez (12-2-1, 9 KOs) in the 10-round co-featured bout.

“I feel good,” said Solomon. “I was already training for something else, but this came along first and an opportunity like this is what I’ve been waiting for. I’m ready to show my talent and show I’m still here. After I do what I do to this guy, that will put me back in the eyes of everyone.”

Solomon, who says he’s had some bad luck with missed opportunities and contract disputes, doesn’t know much about his last-minute opponent, but isn’t worried.

“I’ll find out what he’s got when I get in there. I can adjust to anything, so I’m not too worried about it. I just want to use this win to springboard me into bigger opportunities. I was number one in the world and getting ready for a title shot, but it didn’t work out. I want to get back out there and get my title shot I deserve. It feels like my luck is changing now.”