Boxing makes a quick return to the Miccosukee Indian Gaming Resort in Miami, Florida May 24th with M&R Promotions again promoting the action. The initial installment of the new south Florida boxing series was a big hit this past March 22nd with not an empty seat in the venue.

Unbeaten world-ranked bantamweight Melvin “Melo” Lopez (19-0, 10 KOs) of Nicaragua will again be featured. Lopez now based in Miami will defend his NABA title against an opponent to be announced.

Lopez’ manager WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) was very impressed by the first show. “Promoter debuts overall are not always successful but M&R Promotions hit a home run their first time out. It was a complete success with a full crowd. The Miami boxing fans showed their support with their large turnout,” said Ramirez.

The undercard will have a host of local favorites and prospects, such as Harold Calderon, Jhon David Martinez, Zhandos Beibituly, Serik Mussadilov, Daniel Placeres, Osmel Mayorga, Jameson Labador Bacon, Manuel Correa, Josec Ruiz, and Mark Bernaldez all in seperate bouts.