Here are Saturday’s Boxing Odds courtesy of The Greek Sportsbook.

Anthony Dirrell vs Avni Yildirim

Anthony Dirrell -550

Avni Yildirim +400

Over 7½ rounds -155

Under 7½ rounds +130

Chris Eubank Jr vs James DeGale

Chris Eubank Jr -130

James DeGale +110

Over 9½ rounds -320

Under 9½ rounds +260

Joe Joyce vs Bermane Stiverne

Joe Joyce -8000

Bermane Stiverne +2500

Over 3½ rounds +100

Under 3½ rounds -125

Brandon Rios vs Humberto Soto

Brandon Rios -900

Humberto Soto +550

Over 9½ rounds -160

Under 9½ rounds +135

Jeison Rosario vs Mark Anthony Hernandez

Jeison Rosario -280

Mark Anthony Hernandez +230

Over 7½ rounds -380

Under 7½ rounds +290

Lee Selby vs Omar Douglas

Lee Selby -550

Omar Douglas +400

Over 9½ rounds -425

Under 9½ rounds +310