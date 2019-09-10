September 10, 2019
Boxing News

Boxing Buzz

Greg Cohen Promotions (GCP) has signed former lightweight world champion Mickey Bey (23-2-1, 11 KOs) to a long-term promotional contract. The Cleveland native, who now resides in Las Vegas, also recently joined forces with Havoc Management and Advisory Inc., headed up by trainer/manager Andre Rozier.

Salita Promotions has signed undefeated welterweight Jacob Bonas (3-0-1, 2 KOs) to a promotional contract. The 25-year-old Bonas is one of the last fighters trained by the late, great Emanuel Steward.

Matchroom Boxing USA has inked former three-time amateur heavyweight world champion Magomedrasul Majidov to a long-term promotional deal. Majidov makes his debut on Friday at the Hulu Theater in New York City.

2016 Olympian Joe Ward will make his pro debut on the October 5 Golovkin-Derevyanchenko undercard at Madison Square Garden. Ward who is co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Ken Casey’s Murphys Boxing, and managed by Times Square Boxing Co., will take on Marco Delgado (5-1, 4 KOs) in a six-round light heavyweight clash. Ward is trained by James “Buddy” McGirt and Jimmy Payne.

Boxing Shot of the Day
JoJo Diaz returns Sept 21 in Mexicali

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>