Greg Cohen Promotions (GCP) has signed former lightweight world champion Mickey Bey (23-2-1, 11 KOs) to a long-term promotional contract. The Cleveland native, who now resides in Las Vegas, also recently joined forces with Havoc Management and Advisory Inc., headed up by trainer/manager Andre Rozier.

Salita Promotions has signed undefeated welterweight Jacob Bonas (3-0-1, 2 KOs) to a promotional contract. The 25-year-old Bonas is one of the last fighters trained by the late, great Emanuel Steward.

Matchroom Boxing USA has inked former three-time amateur heavyweight world champion Magomedrasul Majidov to a long-term promotional deal. Majidov makes his debut on Friday at the Hulu Theater in New York City.

2016 Olympian Joe Ward will make his pro debut on the October 5 Golovkin-Derevyanchenko undercard at Madison Square Garden. Ward who is co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Ken Casey’s Murphys Boxing, and managed by Times Square Boxing Co., will take on Marco Delgado (5-1, 4 KOs) in a six-round light heavyweight clash. Ward is trained by James “Buddy” McGirt and Jimmy Payne.