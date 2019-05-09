The WBC has tweeted that a bout between WBC welterweight champion Shawn Porter and IBF champion Errol Spence Jr is in the works with a date to be confirmed. Possibly August.

—–

WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao is slated to return in July. Opponent is TBA.

—–

WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is training for his June 1 clash with Andy Ruiz Jr in Miami, Florida.

—–

WBO President Paco Valcarcel stated that the WBO Championship Committee won’t sanction a proposed June 8 ESPN bout between world featherweight champion Oscar Valdez and Erick Ituarte.

—–

Light heavyweight contender Sullivan Barrera is also slated to fight on the Valdez card, which will take place at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Reno, Nevada. Barrera was recently inked by Top Rank.