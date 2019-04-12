Vasiliy Lomachenko is a much as a 100:1 favorite over Anthony Crolla tonight when he defends his WBA and WBO lightweight world titles in Los Angeles.

—–

WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez is fighting at light heavyweight tonight in a non-title bout against Tommy Karpency. “If Bob gives me a big fight with Callum Smith at 168, I can make the weight. That would be a fantastic fight,” said Zurdo this week.

—–

Trainer Virgil Hunter is back with Amir Khan. Joe Goossen trained Khan for his last two fights while Hunter was on the mend recovering from a week in a diabetic coma caused an allergic reaction to a pain drug. Virgil had to relearn how to walk, but now says he’s at 100%. Khan fights Terence Crawford for the WBO welterweight title next week.

—–

The Voluntary Anti Doping Agency (VADA), which conducts anti-doping testing programs in professional boxing around the world, is branching out. They are testing candidates in the current Ukrainian presidential election.