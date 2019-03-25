Southpaw featherweight Donald Smith (8-0, 5 KOs) recently signed a contract to join Peltz Boxing Promotions. He returns Saturday evening at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia against Jose Antonio Martinez (11-17, 6 K0s) in a six-rounder.

—–

Super middleweight Kalvin “Hot Sauce” Henderson (11-0, 7 KOs) has signed a promotional contract with Marshall Kauffman of King’s Promotions, plus he has also signed an extension with manager Shane Shapiro of No Limit Mindset.

—–

Artie Pelullo of Banner Promotions has signed WBA Pan African super middleweight beltholder Patrick Mukala (11-1-1, 10 KOs). The 25-year-old Mukala hails from the Democratic Republic of

The Congo (formerly known as Zaire).

—–