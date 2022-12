Kingry opponent named…lightweight star Ryan Garcia will reportedly be facing Mercito Gesta (33-3-3, 17 KOs) on January 28 in Phoenix. If Garcia wins, it will set up a showdown with Gervonta “Tank” Davis in the spring provided that Tank wins his January 7 fight with WBA 130lb champion Hector Luis Garcia.

Set your alarm clock…tonight’s Inoue vs. Butler coverage on ESPN+ starts at 2:30AM ET, 11:30PM PT. The winner will be undisputed bantamweight world champion. Inoue is about an 80:1 favorite.