Dmitry Bivol opened as a 2:1 favorite for a potential rematch against Canelo Alvarez. www.BetOnline.ag has Alvarez at +160 while Bivol is -200.
Triller Fight Club presents the return of Triad Combat on June 11 at The Hangar in Costa Mesa, CA, and broadcast globally on FITE. However, unlike the original event, this edition doesn’t feature any big name boxers.
California authorities will not press charges against Mike Tyson over the altercation with a belligerent fan on an airplane last month. A video of the incident went viral.
Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter Alexander Krassyuk isn’t buying WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s retirement claims. “I don’t take it seriously,” Krassyuk told SkySports. He said after Usyk defends against Anthony Joshua, he plans to unify against Fury or whoever else becomes WBC champion.
Wilder should get back in the mix just stir up some action in the HW division. Would love to see Joshua fight Wilder in a tune up match. Wilder could have a puncher’s chance against Joshua.
I agree. Don’t care for him anymore, but the guy is exciting!
How quick the odd makers swings lol
This waaaaay too far in advance for me to even take note!
Canelo v Bivol was a FIXED FIGHT.. Canelo was BRIBED to “throw the fight” in exchange for more money “under the table” and/or the release of hostages in Mexico that were kidnaped that were going to be killed..Thats why Canelo threw fake punches and missed on purpose throughout the fight, much the same way Canelo “threw the fight” against Floyd Mayweather, because Canelo was bribed to let Floyd win or else DeLahoya was going to be killed in a hanging at a rehab center and make it look like a suicide if Canelo did not allow Floyd to win in their FIXED FIGHT.
LMAO !!!!!!
Juanito mi hermano. That ish was funny. You mean to tell me that Canelo is all of a sudden brimming with benevolency?
Thrown fights? There’s a much better argument for Kovalev having thrown the fight. There’s a better argument for judges having been purchased in a few if Canelo’s fights as well, although I don’t think by him directly.
Just for sh*TS and giggles, I’m going to read more into your claim because in this world, you never know. If he did not get as lumped up as he did, you’ll have yourself the breaking story of the year.
You want some attention?
The odds should be way greater in Bivol’s favour. I can’t see anyway Canelo can beat him, he looked bewildered. Not even worth having a rematch