Dmitry Bivol opened as a 2:1 favorite for a potential rematch against Canelo Alvarez. www.BetOnline.ag has Alvarez at +160 while Bivol is -200.

Triller Fight Club presents the return of Triad Combat on June 11 at The Hangar in Costa Mesa, CA, and broadcast globally on FITE. However, unlike the original event, this edition doesn’t feature any big name boxers.

California authorities will not press charges against Mike Tyson over the altercation with a belligerent fan on an airplane last month. A video of the incident went viral.

Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter Alexander Krassyuk isn’t buying WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s retirement claims. “I don’t take it seriously,” Krassyuk told SkySports. He said after Usyk defends against Anthony Joshua, he plans to unify against Fury or whoever else becomes WBC champion.