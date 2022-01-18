WBC super featherweight champion Oscar Valdez (30-0, 23 KOs) and WBO super featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson (17-0, 9 KOs) are reportedly in advanced negotiations for a unification fight on April 30 in Las Vegas.
The three-time champion Jorge Linares (47-6, 29 KOs) will face Zaur Abdullaev (14-1, 8 KOs) on February 22 in a match for the WBC silver lightweight Silver title and WBC eliminator at the RCC Boxing Academy in Ekaterinburg, Russia.
We have a date and a site for Triad Combat II headlined by Kubrat Pulev vs. Junior Dos Santos and Chad Dawson vs. Vitor Belfort. The event takes place on February 26 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The standalone PPV price is $29.99, but it also comes with your monthly $2.99 TrillerVerzPass subscription.
Probellum’s latest signing is heavyweight Tsotne Rogava (1-0, 1 KO).
