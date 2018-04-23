Boxing back in Queens, NY

Ronson Frank’s Uprising Promotions will be making its long-awaited return to New York on Friday, May 18, hosting a night of boxing at the lavish Club Amazura in Queens. The card will be presented by Uprising Promotions in association with New Mexican Promotions.

In the feature attraction, Brooklyn bantamweight Elton Dharry (22-5-1, 14 KOs) makes his return to the ring, taking on Oscar Mojica (11-4, 1 KO) of Dallas, Texas. Additionally, Brooklyn featherweight Ronica Jeffrey (15-1, 1 KO) will fight in New York for the first time in nearly three years when she hosts 15-bout veteran Jasmine Clarkson of Cedar Hill, Texas.