After a huge show last month, Hollywood Fight Night at the world famous Florentine Gardens in Hollywood, California returns again on Saturday, March 16th. In the main event, welterweight Jessy “El Mago” Martinez (10-0, 7KOs) takes on two sport tough man Bernard Thomas (5-4, 3 KOs boxing, 4-1 MMA) over 6 rounds.

Undefeated super bantamweight Alexander “The Great” Enriquez (8-0-3) and undefeated welterweight Vlad Panin (3-0) make quick returns after impressive wins during last month’s show. Enriquez will face off with Giovanni Noriega (2-3-2, 2KOs) for 6 rounds, while Panin meets Earl Henry (0-1-1) in a 4 rounder.

The most intriguing bout of the night may be a six rounder between welterweights Sagadat Rakhmankul (3-1, 1KO) and Brandon Adams (4-7-1).

Also on the card, lightweight Joshua Zuniga (9-1, 4KOs) takes on Pablo Batres (9-17-1).

Hollywood Fight Night is almost always home to local fighters making their professional debuts. March 16th will be no different as Austin Gudino and Moises Fuentes join the professional ranks.