Photos: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

World champions Miguel “Alacrán” Berchelt and Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete spent part of their day yesterday visiting the Diamond Children’s Medical Center in Tucson, where they distributed stuffed monkey with a motivating message to the hospitalized children.



“It’s very motivating to visit in person and see how children are struggling moment by moment to beat their diseases. They are the real great warriors and they personally give me a great dose of motivation. When I’m in the ring, I’ll be fighting for each of them to regain their health!”

In addition to Berchelt and Navarrete, Berchelt’s challenger Francisco “Bandido” Vargas also came along. Navarrete’s challenger Isaac Dogboe was unable to attend the hospital visit.

