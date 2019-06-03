The most popular boxing series on Hispanic television, Boxeo Telemundo Ford returns to South Florida on July 12th to kick off its Summer Series at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

All Star Boxing’s President Tuto Zabala Jr. once again teams up with The Heavyweight Factory President, Kris Lawrence with a classic Puerto Rico v. Mexico showdown as welterweight Derrieck Cuevas of Rio Piedras, PR (21-0-14 KOs) will take on Jesus Alberto “Barretero” Beltran of Los Mochis, Mexico (17-2-10 KOs).

Both welterweights are looking to get into mix for world title opportunities, they believe a win on Boxeo Telemundo will definitely put them on the sights of any of the 4 current world champions. Cuevas is the current WBA Welterweight Fedelatin Champion which he will defend against Beltran on July 12th. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

“I’m prepared to defend my title, This is my first time headlining on a national stage. I want to show all my fans that I’m worthy of a world title opportunity after this fight” said Derrieck Cuevas.”

The Beltran family of Los Mochis is a boxing family, Jesus Alberto Beltran is the older brother of Super Featherweight contender Miguel “Barreterito” Beltran Jr.

“I want to thank All Star Boxing for giving me the opportunity to come to the US and showcase my talent. I will be victorious come July 12th, I look forward to fighting on the Telemundo network for years to come,” said Barretero Beltran.

Cuevas vs Beltran will air LIVE on the Telemundo network this Friday at 11:35pm. Check your local listings. 6 more exciting bouts scheduled. Doors open at 6pm, first fight 7pm. Tickets at ticketmaster.com, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Fla