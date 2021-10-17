El boxeador que estaba en las apuestas 9: 1 Jonathan “Bomba” González (25-3-1, 14 KOs) superó y destronó al campeón de peso minimosca de la OMB Elwin Soto (19-2, 13 KOs) a través de una decisión dividida en doce rounds el sábado por la noche en Mikey-Martin co -característica en el estadio de béisbol al aire libre Chukchansi Park en Fresno, California. Soto presionó la acción mientras González boxeaba, se movía y lo frustraba en gran medida. Los puntajes fueron 116-112, 116-112 González, 116-112 Soto.
