Bohachuk-Adams on Feb 25 By Gabriel F. Cordero Unbeaten junior middleweight prospect Serhiy Bohachuk (18-0, 18KOs) will face Brandon Adams (22-3, 14 KOs) on February 25 in an event organized by Ring City USA at a location to be determined. Bohachuk and Adams were originally slated to meet in December, but the bout was postponed after Bohachuk tested positive for COVID-19. Berchelt-Valdez official for Feb 20

