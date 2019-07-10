There is talk of Canelo Alvarez challenging WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev, but WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol says Canelo should fight him instead. “If Canelo Alvarez wants a true challenge on September 14 he can look no further and fight me at the super middleweight limit or light heavyweight. I am much more motivated by a challenge in fighting the best than material terms.”

Bivol (16-0, 11 KOs) also said he’s being ducked by pretty much everybody. “My team has had discussions with representatives with all the other belt holders at light heavyweight; Sergey Kovalev, Artur Beterbiev and Oleksandr Gvozdyk and there has been no response for these title unification fights that the fans want to see. We’re all very good fighters, let’s prove to the fans which one is best!”

He continued, “I have also said that I am interested in fighting Callum Smith and Gilberto Ramirez at 168lbs., but never heard any response. I can make super middleweight and would love the opportunity to fight for a world title in that division.”

Manager Vadim Kornilov added, “Dmitry Bivol vs. Marcus Browne was the mandated fight for the world title but Browne’s team asked for an exception and he decided to first see if he can keep up with a fighter that Dmitry has already beaten (Jean Pascal).”