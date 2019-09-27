Early odds have Sakio “The Scorpion” Bika (34-7-3, 22 KOs) out in front as a -600 favorite in the return of 55-year-old former middleweight and super middleweight world champion Nigel “The Dark Destroyer” Benn (42-5-1, 35 KOs). Benn backers can get +350. They meet on November 23 at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England.
In case you were wondering, the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) reportedly refused to grant Benn a boxing license. However, the British and Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA) stepped in to sanction the bout.
