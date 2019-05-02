How did Saturday’s world title twinbill on ESPN land in of all places Stockton, California? Three words. Gabriel Flores Jr. The 19-year-old lightweight is expected to attract more than 10,000 fans to the Stockton Arena to see him take on Eduardo Pereira (23-5, 19 KOs) in a six-rounder.



Sandwiched around Flores-Pereira will be a pair of highly anticipated world championship bouts featuring IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic and IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas vs. Ryuichi Funai.

Flores, who signed with Top Rank at age 16, is one of the sport’s top young attractions. “Not many fighters can sell tickets, so for me to do it in my hometown at such a young age is a blessing,” said Flores (12-0, 5 KOs).

In Fresno, about two hours south on Highway 99, super lightweight Jose Ramirez also draws large crowds and has gone on to win a world championship. Flores has vowed to one day return home to Stockton as a world champion himself.

The last world title fight in Stockton was in 1981 when Cornelius ″Boza″ Edwards beat Rafael ″Bazooka″ Limon over 15 rounds to win the WBC super welterweight title.

If Flores has his way, Stockton boxing fans won’t have to wait another 38 years to attend the next world title fight in their city.