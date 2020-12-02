Big Baby Miller suspendido durante dos años El invicto contendiente de peso pesado Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller fue suspendido por dos años por el uso de sustancias que mejoran el rendimiento. Miller, quien torpedeó una oportunidad por el título contra Anthony Joshua el año pasado usando sustancias prohibidas, fue capturado nuevamente en julio antes de su pelea de regreso. La Comisión Atlética del Estado de Nevada votó unánimemente para suspender a Miller por dos años. Big Baby (23-0-1, 20 KOs) tiene actualmente 32 años y estará fuera de acción hasta 2022 a menos que pelee fuera de los EE. UU. WBC presenta cinturón especial Spence-García ¿La era del boxeo a puerta cerrada esta llegando a su fin?

