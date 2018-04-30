April 30, 2018

Big Baby: I am ready for Joshua

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

IBF #3, WBA #3, WBO #4 Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller said he’s ready to take on IBF, WBA, WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua after his one-sided twelve decision over Johann Duhaupas on Saturday night in Brooklyn, New York. “He was a tough, durable fighter,” Miller stated. “I thought I could get him out of there earlier but he ate all my punches, even the ones I threw with bad intentions. I’m ready for Anthony Joshua. Let’s bring him to Brooklyn and show him how we do it!”

