Big Baby Anderson regresa el 13 de abril ESPN ha anunciado que el invicto peso pesado OMB #4, WBC #6, FIB #6, AMB #12 Jared “Real Big Baby” Anderson (16-0, 15 KOs) regresará el 13 de abril en Corpus Christi, Texas. El oponente de Real Big Baby será el ex campeón de peso crucero de la AMB y reciente conquistador de Tony Yoka, Ryad Merhy (32-2, 26 KOs). Resultados desde Plant City, Florida Round 12 con Mauricio Sulaimán: La NFL y el boxeo Like this: Like Loading...

