April 29, 2018

Bergman blasts Williams in NH

Former NABA heavyweight champ Jason “Ironman” Bergman (27-15, 18 KO’s) destroyed former world title challenger Rubin Williams (29-32, 16 KO’s) Saturday night at The Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire. With a brutal body attack, Bergman scored 3 knockdowns in the first round before referee Mike Ryan called a halt to the onslaught at 2:53 of the first stanza in the scheduled 10 rounder.

In other action, local undefeated welterweights “Irish” Tommy O’Connell (1-0-1) and Bruce Boyington (1-0-1) battled to a 4 round draw. Judge Michael Nolan saw the fight 39-37 for Boyington. Judge Mike Ryan saw the fight 39-37 for O’Connell. Judge Martha Tremblay scored the fight even 38-38. Also, lightweight Luis “Pancho” Santiago (1-0-1, 1 KO) dropped Theo Desjardin (0-9) twice en route to a first round TKO. Referee Leo Gerstel stopped the fight at 2:38 of round 1.

In addition, undefeated heavyweight Brendan Barrett (7-0-2, 5 KO’s) earned a 6 round unanimous decision over Tracey Johnson (4-7-5). Scores were 60-54 (twice) and 59-54, while middleweight Tolan Tascoe (4-7-1) continued his winning streak with a 4 round unanimous decision over Paulo Desouza (0-12). Tascoe overcame a flash knockdown in round 1 to win by scores of 38-37 (twice) and 39-37.

Moreover, super middleweight Jarel Pemberton (3-0, 2 KO’s) brutally stopped Borngod Washington (3-21, 1 KO) at 38 seconds of the first round, while former title challenger Ashley Theophane (42-8-1, 12 KO’s) won a workmanlike 8 round unanimous decision over veteran junior middleweight Larry Smith (10-36-1, 7 KO’s) via scores of 80-72 (twice) and 79-73.

Lastly, Eric Abraham (3-2) scored an upset 4 round unanimous decision over hometown favorite Julio Perez Campusano (1-1, 1 KO) in a spirited affair at light heavyweight. The 8 bout card was promoted by Boston Boxing Promotions.

Vue beats ex-champ Cermeno
Dogboe stops Magdaleno to win WBO 122lb title
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.