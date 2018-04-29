Bergman blasts Williams in NH

Former NABA heavyweight champ Jason “Ironman” Bergman (27-15, 18 KO’s) destroyed former world title challenger Rubin Williams (29-32, 16 KO’s) Saturday night at The Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire. With a brutal body attack, Bergman scored 3 knockdowns in the first round before referee Mike Ryan called a halt to the onslaught at 2:53 of the first stanza in the scheduled 10 rounder.

In other action, local undefeated welterweights “Irish” Tommy O’Connell (1-0-1) and Bruce Boyington (1-0-1) battled to a 4 round draw. Judge Michael Nolan saw the fight 39-37 for Boyington. Judge Mike Ryan saw the fight 39-37 for O’Connell. Judge Martha Tremblay scored the fight even 38-38. Also, lightweight Luis “Pancho” Santiago (1-0-1, 1 KO) dropped Theo Desjardin (0-9) twice en route to a first round TKO. Referee Leo Gerstel stopped the fight at 2:38 of round 1.

In addition, undefeated heavyweight Brendan Barrett (7-0-2, 5 KO’s) earned a 6 round unanimous decision over Tracey Johnson (4-7-5). Scores were 60-54 (twice) and 59-54, while middleweight Tolan Tascoe (4-7-1) continued his winning streak with a 4 round unanimous decision over Paulo Desouza (0-12). Tascoe overcame a flash knockdown in round 1 to win by scores of 38-37 (twice) and 39-37.

Moreover, super middleweight Jarel Pemberton (3-0, 2 KO’s) brutally stopped Borngod Washington (3-21, 1 KO) at 38 seconds of the first round, while former title challenger Ashley Theophane (42-8-1, 12 KO’s) won a workmanlike 8 round unanimous decision over veteran junior middleweight Larry Smith (10-36-1, 7 KO’s) via scores of 80-72 (twice) and 79-73.

Lastly, Eric Abraham (3-2) scored an upset 4 round unanimous decision over hometown favorite Julio Perez Campusano (1-1, 1 KO) in a spirited affair at light heavyweight. The 8 bout card was promoted by Boston Boxing Promotions.