A pair of undefeated rising contenders will look to cement their status in their divisions with statement victories in action that will be live streamed on the Showtime PPV countdown show this Saturday leading into the David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant event taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Unbeaten super bantamweight Kevin Gonzalez (25-0-1, 13 KOs) will battle Jose Sanmartin (34-6-1, 21 KOs) in a 10-round duel topping the show, while super lightweight Orestes Velazquez (6-0, 6 KOs) takes on Marcelino Lopez (37-2-1, 22 KOs) in a 10-rounder. The live streaming will begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel and Showtime Boxing Facebook page.
Pair of undefeateds, huh?
You guys really do your research.
I read it to mean that both Gonzalez and Velazquez, who are both undefeated rising contenders, have separate fights on the undercard i.e. it makes sense to me but I did get it wrong the last time I commented on something like this.
Undefeated?
The Canelo/Plant fight must have been an exhibition.
Rising undefeated fighters are Kevin Gonzalez and Orestes Velazquez…its in the article guys
Benavidez should be able to win. But I think plant is going to give him a lot of issues the first half of the fight. Will be interesting to see if plant learned how to better deal with pressure fighters since losing to Canelo.
The key to this fight is about Plant’s offense to get Benavidez’s respect. Plant had his moments against Alvarez but failed to back Canelo up as the fight progressed. Plant relied way too much on speedy arm punching and failed to commit to his power punches using his body/legs. Once Alvarez sensed nothing would hurt him in the middle of the rounds, Alvarez went on the attack to batter Plant up to a stoppage. Plant can box and move, but I doubt he has the hard-driven horsepower in his offense to gain Benavidez’s respect. As the fight progressed against Alvarez, Plant did not move enough to keep Alvarez moving to catch him. Fatigue and getting punched in subsequent rounds took its toll. Alvarez set the blueprint up to beat Plant and Benavidez’s non-stop moving forward approach will give Plant problems unless he can keep Benavidez honest out of his comfort zone. That being said, Benavidez on a TKO.