A pair of undefeated rising contenders will look to cement their status in their divisions with statement victories in action that will be live streamed on the Showtime PPV countdown show this Saturday leading into the David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant event taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Unbeaten super bantamweight Kevin Gonzalez (25-0-1, 13 KOs) will battle Jose Sanmartin (34-6-1, 21 KOs) in a 10-round duel topping the show, while super lightweight Orestes Velazquez (6-0, 6 KOs) takes on Marcelino Lopez (37-2-1, 22 KOs) in a 10-rounder. The live streaming will begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel and Showtime Boxing Facebook page.

