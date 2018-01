WBA #3 super bantamweight Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (22-1, 19 KOs) takes on Glenn “The Rock” Porras (31-6, 19 KOs) Saturday night in 2018’s debut telecast on beIN Sports en Español. The co-feature is flyweight Mario Andrade (12-6-5, 3 KOs) vs. Guillermo Said Flores (6-5-1, 1 KO). The fights are taking place at the Domo Sindicato de Trabajadores IMSS in Mexico City.