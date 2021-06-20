Beamon KOs Martinez en Colombia El ex retador al título mundial Dewayne Beamon (20-4-2, 15 KOs) regresó para detener al local Edinson Martínez (5-2-2, 4 KOs) por nocaut en la quinta ronda para ganar el título súper mosca Fecarbox del WBC el sábado. en el Colegio Bachillerato Resguardo Indigena, San Antonio de Palmito en Sucre, Colombia. Martínez comenzó rápido y derribó a Beamon en la segunda ronda, pero Beamon se reagrupó y derribó a Martínez con un golpe al cuerpo en la quinta ronda. Fue la tercera pelea de Beamon en Colombia en el mes de junio. Beamon perdió ante el campeón Juan Estrada en 2019 en una emocionante pelea por el título mundial en México. Charlo vence a Montiel y retiene el título WBC en Houston Resultados desde El Paso, Texas

