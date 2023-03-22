By Boxing Bob Newman

Edward Morgan Promotions presents an 11-bout card at the Maxwell Convention Center in Goldsboro, North Carolina this Saturday, March 25th. Headlining is hometown fighter Dewayne “Mr. Stop Running” Beamon in a 12 round Super Flyweight scrap against Nicaragua’s Ernesto Irias. Beamon, 21-5-3, 15 KOs, is coming off a razor majority decision loss in Colombia this past September to Isaac Arias for the WBC Silver International Super Fly title. Beamon is three-and-a-half years removed from an ambitious crack at Juan Francisco Estrada’s WBC title in which he was stopped in 9, hard fought rounds. Irias is the former WBC Latino fly champ and will be fighting outside of his native Nicaragua for only the third time. Both men are coming off losses and will be looking to win and solidify their standing as contenders in the hot 115 lb. division

Former two-time world title challenger Willie Monroe, Jr. will return to the ring after a more than three year layoff. Monroe, Jr., 24-3, 6 KOs, will square off against tough-as-nails Vaughn Alexander, 17-7-1, 10 KOs, brother of former two-weight champion Devon Alexander, in a 10 round go. Monroe is coming off a 2019 win over then ranked Hugo Centeno, while Alexander comes back 3 months after a tough decision loss to world rated Christian Mbilli.

The IBO Inter-Continental welterweight title will be up for grabs as Michael Anderson, 22-3-1, 16 KOs vies against Argentine Alfredo Rodolfo Blanco, 22-11, 11 KOs.

Once beaten welterweight Erick Leon, 16-1-1, 13 KOs, will take on 38-fight veteran Daniel Sostre in a scheduled 8 rounder.

Undefeated Ryan Shaw, 5-0, 5 KOs, will take on 8-fight veteran Rafael Morel in a scheduled 8 rounder. Shaw has fought anywhere from Minimumweight to Bantamweight whereas Morel has entered the ring as low as Bantam and as heavy as Welter.

Seven more bouts will round out the card.