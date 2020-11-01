Barrios detiene a Karl y retiene el título de las 140 libras de la AMB El campeón superligero de la AMB Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (26-0, 17 KOs) defendió con éxito su título por nocaut técnico en el sexto asalto contra Ryan “Cowboy” Karl (18-3, 11 KOs) el sábado por la noche en el Alamodome en San Antonio, Texas. La pelea fue una emocionante guerra mano a mano hasta que Barrios la ganó con dos caídas en la sexta ronda. Resultados desde el San Antonio, Texas

