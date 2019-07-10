The most popular boxing series on Hispanic television, Boxeo Telemundo Ford returns to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Friday. The main event will be the latest edition of the classic of the Mexico vs. Puerto Rico boxing rivarly with Jesus Alberto “Barretero” Beltran (17-2-2, 10 KOs) of Mexico looks to upset unbeaten local favorite and WBA #13 welterweight Derrieck “Pretty Boy” Cuevas (21-0-1, 14 KOs) of Puerto Rico.

Beltran is counting on a high-profile Telemundo win to catapult his career forward in the talent-rich welterweight division.

How was your preparation for what his no doubt the biggest opportunity in your career?

I had a very solid training camp. It was very intense but worth it.

What do you know of Cuevas from what you have seen?

He is very technically sound and has fast hands. He is also very strong but I am well prepared.

Are you prepared for the mental aspect of facing him in his hometown?

It won’t be a problem. It is not the first time I have been the visiting fighter. Honestly, it motivates me even more to defeat him in front of his supporters.

You have fought at multiple weights throughout your career. Do you feel you have found a home at 147?

When an opportunity like this comes you have to make the most of it and that’s what I intend to do.

How would you describe your style of fighting?

I consider myself a counterpuncher. I am more of a boxer than a puncher. However, for me it depends on what style the opponent brings the night of the fight.

What do you see as your strengths in this matchup?

I believe my body punching will be the difference in the fight. It’s like the old saying, work the body and the head will fall.

What type of fight should the fans expect Friday night?

Fights between Mexican and Puerto Rican fighters consistently deliver excitement. Our fight will be no different.

* * *

Cuevas vs Beltran will air LIVE on the Telemundo network this Friday at 11:35pm. Check your local listings. Doors open at 6pm, first fight 7pm. Tickets at ticketmaster.com, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Fla