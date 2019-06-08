By Przemek Garczarczyk

“This is not the biggest fight of GGG’s life but he approaches it in the same, very professional way. But this is what he does. When you have a star and he goes to perform, he won’t get nervous because this is MSG, because of all the interviews, cameras, lights and crowds. GGG was here before and he will be here again. On the other side, you got Steve Rolls, whose never did this in front of so many reporters, so many people,” – said Gennady Golovkin’s trainer Johnathon Banks, when talking with Fightnews.com®.

Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KO) faces Steve Rolls (19-0, 10 KOs) tonight live on DAZN from Madison Square Garden.

Additional pressure on you after what happened a week ago (Joshua-Ruiz), being the new GGG trainer?

Johnathon Banks: No, I don’t think so because nothing had to be changed with GGG. There was no reason to do it. We are not underestimating out opponent, we’re ready, and we know what we have to do to win. I’m predicting a GGG KO on Rolls.

Should fans compare your work with GGG through his Saturday performance with what Abel Sanchez did with Golovkin?

Abel did not teach me boxing. I have all the respect for him and he’s a wonderful guy, but I was taught by the late Emanuel Steward. I learned everything from him and I hope people will see my work with GGG. We had no problems when we started to work together. He allowed me to train him my way. No problems, discussions – whatever I decide happened in training camp. And why not? I want him to be a champion again. It was really easy for him to learn new stuff because he wants to do it, he wants to learn.

Steve Rolls, who appears calm and collected, said that this is the biggest fight of his life. How important will this be Saturday night when we know that for GGG it’s just another day at the office?

And we know that everything is a factor in the sport of boxing. Everything. I’m predicting a GGG KO on Rolls.