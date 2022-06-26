El campeón de peso súper mosca del WBC, Jesse “Bam” Rodríguez (16-0, 11 KOs) anotó un impresionante nocaut técnico en el octavo asalto sobre el ex campeón mundial Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (50-6-1, 43 KOs) el sábado por la noche en el Tech Port Arena en San Antonio, Texas. El elegante Rodríguez superó al amenazante Sor Rungvisai en cada ronda. “Bam” derribó a Sor Rungvisai en la séptima ronda y consiguió la detención del árbitro con una andanada de golpes en la octava ronda.
