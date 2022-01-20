The much-anticipated IBF heavyweight eliminator between Filip Hrgovic and Tony Yoka has run into a snag. Yoka and Martin Bakole were slated to fight last Saturday in Paris but that bout was postponed due to Covid restrictions. According to ESPN, Bakole protested to the IBF saying he still has a deal to face Yoka and therefore Yoka isn’t available to take the fight with Hrgovic. The IBF will now decide whether they will let the Yoka-Hrgovic eliminator take place or continue to move down the list to the next available contender for Hrgovic.