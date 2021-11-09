Aumentan las promociones para ver Crawford-Porter Las plataformas de ESPN ofrecerán una extensa programación previa al tan esperado enfrentamiento entre el campeón mundial de peso welter de la OMB Terence “Bud” Crawford y el ex dos veces campeón “Showtime” Shawn Porter. El evento se transmitirá exclusivamente por ESPN + PPV el 20 de noviembre. El inicio de las dos semanas de ofertas es Blood, Sweat & Tears: Crawford vs. Porter de dos partes . La primera parte se puede ver esta noche a las 12:30 AM ET / 9: 30PM PT. Anuncian los NBA y NFL Williams-Gore en la cartelera de Paul-Fury Round 12 con Mauricio Sulaimán: Saúl Álvarez, el mejor libra por libra de hoy

