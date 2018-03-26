Arum: Meat story like ‘the dog ate my homework’

By TMZSports.com

Boxing Hall of Famer Bob Arum says Canelo Alvarez should go away for a long time if he’s taking steroids to get an edge on GGG … but the top boxing promoter ain’t gonna throw the book at him just yet. Don’t get it twisted — Bob says Canelo blaming his positive PED test on Mexican beef is like telling your teacher, “the dog ate my homework” — but he says Canelo’s owed due process.

“If drugs were taken to bulk him up, they gotta suspend him, and they gotta suspend him for a long period,” Arum told TMZ Sports. “If it was inadvertent … then give him a pass.”

Recap: Canelo was temporarily suspended by the Nevada Athletic Commission over the weekend … just days after GGG slammed him as a long-time juicer. The NSAC will decide his fate at a hearing on April 10.