

Boxing legends Don King and Bob Arum will be the stars of the “99 Years of WBA History” forum, scheduled for July 2nd at 12:00 p.m. EDT during the World Boxing Association’s 99th Convention. Both promoters have lived through most of boxing’s history in the 20th and 21st centuries and worked closely with several WBA presidents.

Arum’s participation was announced a couple of weeks ago, and King’s was recently confirmed. Both will join President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza at the forum.

Don King has been involved in some of the greatest fights in history, with fighters like Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, and others. Today he’s still active and is an encyclopedia of the sport. His knowledge is invaluable, as well as the experience and stories he has gained through his career as a world-class promoter.