Three undefeated prospects will make their ShoBox: The New Generation debut as super bantamweight Angelo Leo and super featherweights Xavier Martinez and Andres Cortes compete in separate bouts on a Mayweather Promotions card from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas.

122-pound prospect Leo (16-0, 8 KOs) will square off against Neil Tabanao (17-4, 11 KOs) in the ten round ShoBox main event, while super featherweight Martinez (13-0, 9 KOs) will take on John Moralde (21-2, 11 KOs) in a ten round co-featured attraction. In the telecast opener, Cortes (10-0, 6 KOs) will face Jahmal Dyer (9-1, 5 KOs) in an eight round super featherweight bout.