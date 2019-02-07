Rio 2016 Olympian Antonio Vargas is set to return on the Boxeo Telemundo Ford undercard, with the show celebrating its 30th anniversary. The first of four installments airing in back to back weeks will kick off Friday, February 22 from Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee Florida.

WBO #15 Antonio Vargas (9-0, 3 KOs) is fighting for the seventh time in his hometown of Kissimmee. Vargas, and is the current NABF Jr bantamweight titleholder, having claimed the vacant title in his last outing against the tough Mexican contender Jorge “El Wero” Perez. Vargas returns to the Telemundo airwaves, this time he defends his title against Wilner Soto (21-5 12 KO) of Canalete, Colombia over 8 rounds. The young Olympic prospect looks to start off the year with a strong first defense and continue his trend in the pro ranks.

John Karl Sosa (13-3, 6 KOs) of Caugas, Puerto Rico, is making his return to the ring after a one-year layoff. His comeback fight will be a classic battle of Puerto Rico vs Mexico as John Karl is set to face Alejandro “Bad Boy” Barbosa (11-3, 7 KOs) of Jamay Jalisco, Mexico. Sosa looks to bounce back after suffering a hard fought 10 round split decision loss to world ranked contender Rashidi Ellis.

The special attraction bout of the night features rising middleweight prospect Carlos Monroe Jr (11-0, 8 KOs) squaring off against Jonathan “Oso” Tavira (17-6, 13 KOs) in a 10 round bout.

The show is rounded off by a battle of lightweights. Emmanuel “Tito” Morales (9-3, 5 KOs) faces Pedro “Perico” Amigon (6-11) over 6 rounds.

“Magic” Alamo vs “Tormenta” Mendez airs live on Telemundo Feb 22nd at 11:35 EST/ Check local listings.

Vargas vs. Soto is brought to you by Top Rank, in association with All Star Boxing, INC.

3 more bouts scheduled, Doors open at 7PM, first bell 8PM.

Tickets are already available by visiting ohpark.com/ Ticketmaster.com or at the box office in Osceola Heritage Park.