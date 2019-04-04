By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF, WBO, WBA heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has had excellent preparation for his June 1st defense at Madison Square Garden New York against WBA #2, WBO #3 Jarrell Miller despite no sparring partners being as big as Big Baby with his kind of hand speed. “It’s very difficult. I’m very hands-on in that respect, and I get involved with sparring,” promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports.

“To find a [322 pound] guy, who moves fast, who has fast hands, who has a great engine, who forces the pressure, is very, very difficult. It’s impossible, to be honest, to [imitate] Jarrell Miller, in terms of weight, size, speed, feet, everything. We’re going to get as close as we can.

“We feel as though we’ve got a decent selection of guys. [Joshua] is very focused, he’s in a great place right now, he’s in Sheffield. He’ll probably do another three or four weeks there before he goes to Florida, and he’s got the bit between his teeth. The build-up was spicy. I think you’re going to see a great performance from Anthony Joshua in this fight.”