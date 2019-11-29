Advertisements

November 29, 2019
Boxing Results

Anselmo Moreno wins by DQ over Luis Niño

By Héctor Villarreal

Former WBA bantamweight super champion, Panamanian Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno (38-6-1, 12 KOs) looked as dominant as in his prime by beating Venezuelan Luis Niño (15-6, 14 KOs) on Wednesday night at Hotel El Panama.
Chemo 2
A speedy and accurate Moreno clearly outclassed Niño who showed his frustration by repeatedly punching the back of the former champion.
Referee Ivan Ballesteros ordered point deductions from Niño´s card in rounds six and seven to finally disqualify him in the eighth for an evident low blow.

Moreno vs Niño was finally presented as the co-main event of a card organized by another promoter after his wife´s company Laguna Premium was a victim of “discrimination by the commission” as she declared during a previous press conference.

“This is my second win in a row now fighting at featherweight and I feel ready for the next step,” said Moreno, ranked #8 by WBA.

Valdez, Frampton poised for Saturday showcase
Besputin-Butaev Final Press Conference
Advertisements

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>