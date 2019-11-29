By Héctor Villarreal

Former WBA bantamweight super champion, Panamanian Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno (38-6-1, 12 KOs) looked as dominant as in his prime by beating Venezuelan Luis Niño (15-6, 14 KOs) on Wednesday night at Hotel El Panama.



A speedy and accurate Moreno clearly outclassed Niño who showed his frustration by repeatedly punching the back of the former champion.

Referee Ivan Ballesteros ordered point deductions from Niño´s card in rounds six and seven to finally disqualify him in the eighth for an evident low blow.

Moreno vs Niño was finally presented as the co-main event of a card organized by another promoter after his wife´s company Laguna Premium was a victim of “discrimination by the commission” as she declared during a previous press conference.

“This is my second win in a row now fighting at featherweight and I feel ready for the next step,” said Moreno, ranked #8 by WBA.